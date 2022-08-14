Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 295.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 58,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 43,917 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $79.09 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $90.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average of $80.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

