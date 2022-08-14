Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.

Avnet Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ AVT traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,308. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the second quarter worth approximately $10,561,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Avnet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

