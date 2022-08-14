Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.
Avnet Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ AVT traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,308. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $50.19.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Avnet Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the second quarter worth approximately $10,561,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Avnet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.
Avnet Company Profile
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
Further Reading
