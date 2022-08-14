Axis DeFi Price Tops $0.0614 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $128,034.95 and approximately $27,002.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,306.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004171 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00126984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00036250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00064526 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

