AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. AZEK also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.19 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZEK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush lowered AZEK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on AZEK from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Up 2.8 %

AZEK stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,817. AZEK has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in AZEK by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.