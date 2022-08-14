Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Short Interest Update

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth about $880,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth about $10,815,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth about $290,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azenta Price Performance

AZTA opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. Azenta has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $124.79.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

See Also

