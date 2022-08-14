B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 647 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,681,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,577,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $231,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $2,037,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,259.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,503.30 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,137.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2,042.13.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.