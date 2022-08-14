B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,473 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after buying an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $249.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.16. The company has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

