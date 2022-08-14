B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Yum China by 28.2% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Yum China by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,183,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,152,000 after purchasing an additional 141,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $48.07 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

