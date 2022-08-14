B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $9.43 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPC opened at $97.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.98. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

