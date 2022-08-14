B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,821 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $146.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $183.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.75. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $147.68.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Katz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,191,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,529.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,535,220. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

