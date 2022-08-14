B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Stock Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $14,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,341,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Elevance Health by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,222,000 after purchasing an additional 543,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 425,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 574.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 371,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,160 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $491.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $475.83 and a 200-day moving average of $479.11. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.30.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

