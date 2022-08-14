B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,316,576,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,308,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $576,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,384,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

SHW opened at $251.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

