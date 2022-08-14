B. Riley Weighs in on Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Marathon Digital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 6.1 %

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 5.35. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 12,715.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 173,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 172,173 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 1,224,300 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 32.2% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 59.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 28,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 959,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

