Baanx (BXX) Hits Market Cap of $211,901.32

Baanx (BXX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. Baanx has a total market cap of $211,901.32 and $791.00 worth of Baanx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Baanx has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Baanx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,303.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004152 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00127042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00036227 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00064522 BTC.

Baanx Coin Profile

BXX is a coin. Baanx’s total supply is 248,940,003 coins and its circulating supply is 19,798,721 coins. Baanx’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Baanx is https://reddit.com/r/Baanx_BXX.

Buying and Selling Baanx

According to CryptoCompare, “Baanx (BXX) is the token powering the Baanx ecosystem with free lending & services. “

