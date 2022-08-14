Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NYSE BKR opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.