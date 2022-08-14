Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $222.06

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 222.06 ($2.68) and traded as high as GBX 227.05 ($2.74). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 225.50 ($2.72), with a volume of 340,921 shares traded.

Banco Santander Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 221.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 243.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.90.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

