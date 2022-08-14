Barclays Increases Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $106.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.77.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $98.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.65. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $86.54 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

