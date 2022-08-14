BASIC (BASIC) Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges

BASIC (BASIC) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $20.21 million and $105,158.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BASIC has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,660.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004083 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00037496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00128080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063127 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic.

BASIC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

