BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.56 billion-$19.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.81 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average of $52.63. BCE has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BCE will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 107.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at $153,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BCE by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at $305,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

