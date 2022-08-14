BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.56 billion-$19.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.81 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

BCE Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average of $52.63. BCE has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BCE will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 107.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at $153,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BCE by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at $305,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

