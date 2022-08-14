Beacon Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $318,799.60 and $8,029.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003822 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00144284 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00009010 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.
About Beacon
Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
