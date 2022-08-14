Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Up 12.2% in July

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 762,500 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 679,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.1 days.
Becle Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of Becle stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. Becle has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $2.70.
Becle Company Profile
