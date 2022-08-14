Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Up 12.2% in July

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 762,500 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 679,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.1 days.

Becle Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Becle stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. Becle has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

Becle Company Profile

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills and The Sexton brands; rum under the Kraken brand; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

