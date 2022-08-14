Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.28-$11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.75 billion-$18.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.63 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $271.71.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.69. 830,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.11.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

