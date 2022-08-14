Beer Money Price Up 24.7% Over Last 7 Days (BEER)

Beer Money (BEER) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $430,660.83 and $19,482.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,490.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00037117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00128348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00063229 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 352,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beer Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

