Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the July 15th total of 109,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLCM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. 36,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,318. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.