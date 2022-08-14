Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Short Interest Update

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 207,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BENE opened at $10.37 on Friday. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BENE. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,764,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.

