Benjamin T. Dake Sells 1,347 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $32,233.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Benjamin T. Dake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $170,936.66.

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $27.83.

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $10,061,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

