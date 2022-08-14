Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 20 ($0.24) price target on the stock.

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Performance

Shares of JLP stock opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.18) on Wednesday. Jubilee Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19.98 ($0.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.05. The company has a market cap of £385.48 million and a PE ratio of 1,450.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jubilee Metals Group news, insider Mathews Phosa sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18), for a total value of £225,000 ($271,870.47).

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through four segments: Metals Processing, Business Development, Exploration, and Corporate. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

See Also

