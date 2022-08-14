Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,913 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Best Buy worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,594 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.30. 2,131,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,102. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.35.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 6,065 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $489,324.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,736.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

