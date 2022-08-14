BiblePay Hits Market Capitalization of $156,493.49 (BBP)

BiblePay (BBP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. BiblePay has a market cap of $156,493.49 and $401.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BiblePay has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.
BiblePay Profile
BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org.
According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses. “
Buying and Selling BiblePay
