Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.58

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.58 and traded as high as C$3.59. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$3.17, with a volume of 1,202 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Big Rock Brewery from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Big Rock Brewery Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery ( TSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

See Also

