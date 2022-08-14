Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.58

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.58 and traded as high as C$3.59. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$3.17, with a volume of 1,202 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Big Rock Brewery from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Big Rock Brewery Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39.
About Big Rock Brewery
Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.
See Also
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.