Binance USD (BUSD) Price Up 0% This Week

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion and approximately $5.11 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,303.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004152 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00127042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00036227 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00064522 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

BUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,723,549,958 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd.

Binance USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.