BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $5.21 on Friday. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical technology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.72% and a negative return on equity of 74.71%. The company had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter worth $51,000. State Street Corp increased its position in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in BIOLASE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

