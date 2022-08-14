BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Short Interest Update

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 249,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96. BioPlus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of BioPlus Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOS. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,399,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,076,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.