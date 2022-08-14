Birdchain Price Tops $0.0008 (BIRD)

Birdchain (BIRD) traded up 450.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Birdchain has traded 153.4% higher against the US dollar. Birdchain has a market cap of $226,923.31 and $2,698.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Birdchain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,280.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004147 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00127125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036163 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064623 BTC.

About Birdchain

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Birdchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Birdchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birdchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.