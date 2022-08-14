Bismuth Market Capitalization Hits $957,781.46 (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $957,781.46 and approximately $797.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015157 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

