Biswap Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Biswap has a total market capitalization of $98.50 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biswap coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Biswap has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013974 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX.

Buying and Selling Biswap

