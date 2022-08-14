Biswap Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Biswap has a total market capitalization of $98.50 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biswap coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Biswap has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004119 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013974 BTC.
Biswap Profile
Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX.
