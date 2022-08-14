Bitcoin Adult Reaches Market Cap of $8,902.69 (BTAD)

Bitcoin Adult (BTAD) traded 41% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Bitcoin Adult coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Adult has a market cap of $8,902.69 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Adult was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Adult has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014222 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00038245 BTC.
Bitcoin Adult Coin Profile
Bitcoin Adult’s total supply is 53,543,730 coins and its circulating supply is 51,582,493 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Adult is www.bitcoin-adult.com. Bitcoin Adult’s official Twitter account is @BTADULT and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Adult
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Adult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Adult and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.