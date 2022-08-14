BitcoinPoS (BPS) Hits One Day Volume of $40.00

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $351,236.25 and approximately $40.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for $0.0613 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,939,293 coins and its circulating supply is 5,727,839 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

