BitcoinZ Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $9,303.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00304167 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00126084 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00083867 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,476,160,538 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

