BitCore (BTX) Trading 15% Lower Over Last Week

BitCore (BTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $121,342.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCore has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,325.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,940.41 or 0.07976892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00170285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00020810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00260903 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.59 or 0.00676616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.68 or 0.00574221 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005459 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCore

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.