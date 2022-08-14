BitShares (BTS) Price Tops $0.0132

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. BitShares has a market cap of $39.40 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002339 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00116411 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00036737 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00023123 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000626 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001497 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00257990 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00034238 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
About BitShares
BTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org.
Buying and Selling BitShares
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.
