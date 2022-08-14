BitTorrent Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $65,189.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007832 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005512 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00008217 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00014873 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003966 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

