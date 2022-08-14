BitWhite (BTW) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $49,565.21 and approximately $76,799.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.