BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Shares Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,829 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,140,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 551,412 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.98 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $291.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 42.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

