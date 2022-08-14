BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Up 33.8% in July

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 655.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 17,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE BLW traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 47,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,382. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

