Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Tops $0.15

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $201,869.29 and approximately $21,921.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

BCUG is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

