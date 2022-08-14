Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 3.19.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,091 shares of company stock valued at $987,004. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $858,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 588.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 895,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 765,479 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Bloom Energy by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 227,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 82,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

