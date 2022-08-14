BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE DMB opened at $14.58 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 24,747 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 43.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 77,049 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

