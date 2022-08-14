Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Down 25.6% in July

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 843,300 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 284,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,703,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 30,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOLT stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.27. 90,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a current ratio of 9.73. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $19.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.31% and a negative net margin of 2,795.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

