BOMB (BOMB) Trading 6% Higher This Week

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $273,287.71 and approximately $167,163.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001257 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,425.50 or 1.00022434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00048814 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00027302 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001543 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,295 coins and its circulating supply is 890,507 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken.

BOMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.